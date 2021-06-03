Self-taught cook turns family tradition into business

Lisa now caters for events and hosts cooking classes

Gugulethu resident Nwabisa Lisa grew up in a home where they hosted guests. This influence pushed Lisa to be involved in the events industry and also start her own cooking business KwaLisa Soulfood in Cape Town. The business offers catering, food deliveries and private chef services.



“It was that kind of household and that kind of family that I come from that found joy in hosting and cooking for people that I come from.”..