African Culinary Library connects Africa through delicious food

A dream of a shared table, filled with African food made by African chefs and shared with African beverages is what inspired Bodibe Sebolai and his business partners to start up the African Culinary Library (ACL).

ACL is an online portal that seeks to connect the continent via food and all the components adjacent and directly related to food.

"Our main goal is driving the narrative around African cuisine, both from the bottom entry to a higher-end cuisine. The way we explain it is that you can have Italian food at a Michelin star restaurant or at a deli around the corner from you, and we're trying to elevate African cuisine to operate on the same spectrum."

Sebolai says he and his partners aim to do this by driving content to the market, by hosting events and through their consultancy, which brings together suppliers and culinary professionals on the continent.

"For instance, we do things like bring a meat farmer together with chefs, then they start experimenting with that product and then they put it out on their plate or into their menus. It's basically driving a whole narrative and culture around the whole spectrum of African cuisine, its quality, ingredients, styles and approaches."

The 39-year-old says that he and his business partners arrived at the decision to start ACL very naturally as they were already advocating for the advancements of black-owned businesses such as their own.