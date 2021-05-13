ZX Venture responds to changes in consumer tastes
Quest to discover new entrants into beverages market
SA is known as a beer drinking nation, however South Africans are not only beer drinkers so a forward-thinking market leader would be wise to expand into other markets, and predict or shape future consumer behaviour and tastes.
This appears to be something the people at ABInBev have been thinking about. In addition to its adjacent component to the business – the business arm that included ciders – it has a two-year-old branch, ZX Ventures – a global incubator, operator, and venture capital, with the mandate of building and mapping core competency for non-beer alcohol innovation that will make AbInBev into a total beverage company across key African markets...
