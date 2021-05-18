Winter recipes to warm you

This is the season for rich, soothing food

The time has come to dust off that cookbook with the rich hearty recipes. If you don’t have that cookbook or you’re looking for something new, you’re in luck. We have some lovely recipes from different chefs and foodies to help you spice up your winter dinner options.



Charmaine Lehabe, co-founder of The Squared Experience, a private fine-dining company, has provided a lovely chilli carrot soup. Lehabe runs her company with her wife and business partner Thandeka Nhlapo. The two met at Capsicum Culinary School...