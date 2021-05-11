Self-taught shoe designer taps into her passion to buildfootwear business

Eye for elegance, love for flair spark luxury shoe business

Working in luxury retail store sharpened Mathapelo Pitse's eye for elegance and her natural love and flair for stylish wear.



Pitse is the owner of designer shoe label J'adore D'armour, a four-year-old business which started life as a box clothing service called My Style Boxx...