SuperSport bid to halt Downs celebrations

Mamelodi Sundowns will clinch the DStv Premiership for the fourth successive time should they beat SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow (5pm).

Should they draw or lose, they could still win it on Thursday if AmaZulu do not beat Orlando Pirates in Soweto.

And following their disappointment in the CAF Champions League after they were eliminated by Al Ahly when they lost 1-3 on aggregate, Sundowns will want to put that behind by winning the title now.

SuperSport, on the other side, will want to delay Sundowns title victory and upset them. They can still finish higher on the log table and could move to fourth should they beat their cross-town rivals.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori captain Ronwen Williams said they don’t want Sundowns to win it at their expense tomorrow.

“Coming to Sundowns, it is always a nice game playing against them and we enjoy playing against our rivals, it is always a game of entertainment,” Williams told the club media department yesterday.

“We are looking forward to it. They are coming from disappointing results in the last two games, but this is a different ball game and they will want to wrap up the league.

“But we don’t want to allow that, not against us. We have our ambitions, where we want to end, so we know what to do and how to beat them. We’ve done it before and it is going to be a good one and the guys are looking forward to it.”

Williams, who missed the last few matches for the club due to an ACL grade two tear sustained against Cape Town City last month, confirmed that he is now available for selection.

“I’m just happy to be back, I was disappointed to be out for a few weeks, but it gave me time to miss the game again and bring back that spark because playing too many games sometimes becomes another day or another game.

“Hopefully, I can push my team to finish stronger with three remaining games.”