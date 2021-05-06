Food

Lockdown taught me that South Africans crave for their own cooking – LesDaChef

06 May 2021 - 14:15
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist

In the first few months of the national lockdown, South Africans took to cooking like ducks to water. It felt like everybody had joined a national cook along. What chef Lesego Semenya, known as LesDaChef, learnt in this period is that South Africans hunger for representation in the culinary world.  

SowetanLIVE caught up with the chef at a Fattis & Monis function at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X