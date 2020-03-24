We Love:

This is simple Asian cooking at its best, a quick dinner that tastes like takeout but you control the ingredients, flavour.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 skinless, deboned chicken breasts, cubed (approx. 125g each - 500g)

3 tablespoons low-sodium soya sauce

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon crushed garlic

1 teaspoon crushed ginger

1 teaspoon corn flour

1 cup finely chopped spring onion

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds, to garnish

salt and pepper, to season

Method

1. Season chicken cubes with salt and pepper.

2. Sauté chicken in olive oil, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through.

3. While chicken is cooking, whisk together the soya sauce, apple cider vinegar, honey, garlic, ginger and corn flour until combined.

4. When the chicken is cooked through, add the spring onions and soy sauce mixture to the pan and stir to coat the chicken - the sauce will thicken quickly.

5. Stir in sesame oil, then remove from heat and enjoy.

Serving suggestions:

Serve over cooked rice, cauliflower rice, zucchini noodles or quinoa with steamed broccoli, stir-fried mixed veggies or cooked green beans topped, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and spring onion slices.

What the dietitians say:

Tip: measure the olive oil in your tablespoon before the honey, so it slides out easily.

Nutrition Information: Per serving

Energy: 1017 kJ Protein: 29.8g carbohydrate: 10.8g total Sugar: 8.7 g Fat: 11.4 g Fibre: 0.5g Sodium: 556 mg - ADSA