The 10 recipes most Googled by SA's foodies this year

By Toni Jaye Singer - 19 December 2019 - 00:00
Lasagne is one of the classic dishes South Africans most wanted to learn to make in 2019, says Google.
Image: 123RF/Larysa Honcharenko

Old-school classics dominate the list of recipes that South Africans scoured the vast cookbook known as the internet for in 2019. That's according to search engine giant Google's annual Year in Search report.

Google's top 10 most-searched recipe list, which features Easter classics and family friendly dishes like lasagne and chicken pie, is topped by the intriguingly named Pornstar Martini. Made from a mix of vanilla-flavoured vodka, fresh granadilla puree, passion fruit liqueur and vanilla syrup, this cocktail is served with a shot of bubbly.

S Mag
The drink was invented by Douglas Ankrah, a London bar owner, in 2003. He originally named it the Maverick Martini after a gentleman's club he'd visited in Cape Town, but later changed its moniker to the sexier-sounding Pornstar Martini.

Here are the 10 recipes that were the most-searched by South Africans in 2019, according to Google:

  1. Pornstar Martini recipe
  2. Pickled fish recipe
  3. Lasagne recipe
  4. Chicken stew recipe
  5. Spaghetti Bolognese recipe
  6. Chicken a la King recipe
  7. Beef stew recipe
  8. Hot cross buns recipe
  9. Chicken pie recipe
  10. Hummus recipe

S Mag
S Mag
