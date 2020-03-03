Hearty beef curry recipe

If you were in denial that we're steadily marching towards colder months, the past weekend was a wake-up call. The weather suddenly turned chilly and we were scrambling for our cardigans.

And when the weather gets cold it's always a great idea to warm yourself up with some hearty food. Here is a recipe for you to try at home from chef Sithembiso Ndashe, the founder of Ndash Foods.

Beef curry recipe

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, cubed

3 curry leaves

2 tsp of crushed garlic

1 tsp fresh ginger, finely grated

1 tsp curry masala

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

½ cinnamon stick

½ tsp ground turmeric

500g diced beef

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 tbsp tomato purée

3 medium potatoes

salt & pepper

Recommended Tastic parboiled long grain rice

Method

Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the onion and curry leaves until the onion is soft and golden brown. Stir in the garlic, ginger and spices and cook for a couple of minutes over a medium heat.

Add the beef, stirring well for about three minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook for about 10 minutes, before adding the tomato purée.

Add the potatoes and simmer gently for 1½ hours. Remove the cinnamon, cardamom and curry leaves, and adjust the seasoning if necessary before serving.