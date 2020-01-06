Depression in men: the silent killer we need to talk about

Boys don’t cry. It’s an odd bit of advice I have been getting ever since my brain started forming memories. In the heady days of my youth, the phrase was doled out almost every time I found myself in extreme pain. There was that one time some game ended in me landing, chest first, on a badly placed thorn bush. Then there was the time I got bitten by a dog, and that time it seemed like a good idea to sit on an electric fence.

What’s common through each of these moments of exquisite pain is that I was told, “Big boys don’t cry”. Over the years the words have changed (one now gets told to “man up” or “take it like a man”), but the sentiment remains the same — if you have a sliver of flesh dangling between your legs, it’s best to stuff your emotions into a secret cabinet until you die. It doesn’t take Dr Phil to recognise that this is an impressively unhealthy way to go about your life, but it does go a long way toward explaining why South African men — especially black men — are getting their asses kicked in the battle against depression.