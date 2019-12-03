A doubly delicious cookbook to savour

Mamelodi-born culinary duo Lebo and Tebo Ndala's cookbook is a heartwarming glimpse into their lives. The book, titled Food Stories: Our favourite recipes, with love from the twins, boasts anecdotes from their lives. Each chapter and the recipes in it reflects a period in their lives.

The duo, who are twins, received their culinary qualifications from The Hurst School in Stellenbosch and have lived and worked in the US and Cape Town and travelled to countries such as Thailand. Those culinary experiences are reflected in the book too.

The first chapter is called Koko's Kitchen. The twins say they have lived with their grandmother their entire lives and learnt how to cook in her kitchen. They also say her ting [fermented sour porridge] is the best they've ever tasted. This chapter explores easy-to-make recipes such as herb butter grilled corn.