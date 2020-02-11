Ways to show love this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day should always be followed by a day off from work or school because the stress leading up to the day is enough to cause one to hibernate for weeks.

It's always difficult figuring out what to get a new flame and the mug and single rose routine is so boring, it is only acceptable at primary school level.

Sometimes when you've been with your partner for a long time, a day like Valentine's Day can fall off your calendar and you'll wake up on the 14th wondering why everything is hearts and flowers.

But, worry not if you've forgotten to cater for your significant other or you're just too new to know what to get your boo.

Here are a few ideas to keep everyone happy this Valentine's Day.

Be my Green Valentine