Ways to show love this Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day should always be followed by a day off from work or school because the stress leading up to the day is enough to cause one to hibernate for weeks.
It's always difficult figuring out what to get a new flame and the mug and single rose routine is so boring, it is only acceptable at primary school level.
Sometimes when you've been with your partner for a long time, a day like Valentine's Day can fall off your calendar and you'll wake up on the 14th wondering why everything is hearts and flowers.
But, worry not if you've forgotten to cater for your significant other or you're just too new to know what to get your boo.
Here are a few ideas to keep everyone happy this Valentine's Day.
Be my Green Valentine
Make an effort this lovers' day to do your part in keeping the environment healthy. It is not a secret that orders of cut flowers rise on Valentine's Day.
This is bad for the environment because of the way flowers are grown and transported. According to Tree Nation, a reforestation platform, carbon emissions associated with cut-flower production can be as high as 3kg of CO2 per flower.
Be an eco-warrior and show your love for your partner and the Earth by planting a tree to cement your love on Friday. One tree is capable of cleaning up to 250kg of CO2 during its lifespan.
Outsourcing the chores
Did you just have a baby? Does your partner complain about doing the housework a lot? Is your partner a professional who lives alone and they just can't seem to get to cleaning those windows? Get them housekeeping as a gift! An efficient cleaning service can really make somebody's day.
Book a clean at any agency such as SweepSouth, which provides cleaning services for homes and offices. You book online for a basic clean, extras include laundry, cleaning inside the oven and fridge, among other things.
And depending on where you are, you can even get a cleaner to your house the same day. The smell of clean floors and fresh linen can be a real aphrodisiac for some.
Print and present
Does your partner have a favourite saying or phrase? Does your love language include your own language?
A quick, but cute way to celebrate Valentine's Day is by simply printing and framing those sweet words. This ensures that your loved ones will always have a reminder of your special bond.
Sweets for your sweetheart
Show your sweet feelings for the love in your life by giving them something sweet to indulge in. Chef Kerry Kilpin at Tryn, Steenberg's vibrant new restaurant in the Constantia Wine Valley, has provided the perfect recipe for a sophisticated dessert.
The recipe provided serves four, so you can choose to go crazy or leave some for later.
Chocolate Sphere
Serves 4
Vanilla bean ice cream
Strawberry Salad
200g strawberries chopped
10g basil chiffonade
20g icing sugar
Combine the strawberries, basil and icing sugar. Set aside and allow to macerate for a few minutes before serving.
Chocolate Sphere
Fondant mix 45g 70% chocolate melted
40g butter melted
1 egg
1 yolk
40g sugar
30g cake flour
Whisk eggs and sugar until light and creamy, add the chocolate and butter.Fold in the flour. Pour into round moulds and freeze.
100g panko bread crumbs
100g flour
2 eggs whisked
Once the sphere is frozen, coat with flour, followed by egg, followed by bread crumbs. Repeat the process.
To Serve
Deep fry the chocolate sphere in 180 degree Celsius oil until golden. Serve on the strawberry salad with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
