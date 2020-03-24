South Africa

SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 24 March 2020 - 10:49
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced that the number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 554.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali/Sowetan

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 554, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday.

Mkhize announced the department had recorded 153 new Covid-19 cases.

Mkhize said anyone who refuses to be isolated when they test positive for Covid-19 will have their names published to warn the public to not get close to that person.

“If we ask you to go to quarantine, go to quarantine. If you don’t go to quarantine we will enforce it,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize said a person could face up to 15 years imprisonment if they are in breach of the regulations around testing positive for Covid-19.

This is a developing story.

