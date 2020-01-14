Fikz's cabbage creativity dispels vegetable myth

If you haven't encountered a terrible joke about cabbage being the only food we can afford this month, you're blessed. Just like the tradition of going home for the holidays, so too is the cabbage joke.

There have been foodies and chefs who've decided to bust the myth that cabbage is struggle food, and one of them is Fikile "Fikz" Cynthia Zungu.

Zungu believes that with a little creativity, cabbage goes a long way. The self-taught cook has even created a cabbage bread. I came across her fun and colourful recipes on Twitter following a thread on aforementioned cabbage jokes.

The 40-year-old Soweto-born Zungu is now based in Belgium. She's been in that country since 2010. She worked as a maid and was promoted two years ago to being a private cook to the South African ambassador to Belgium. She's started her own brand called Maid to Cook.

"I'm a self-taught cook and honestly, for now I cannot say I have any challenges with being self-taught. Maybe in the future I might encounter some challenges because something in my cooking journey will require me to have a certain paper to show that I can cook," she says.

But for now, that is not holding her back. Zungu shares her scrumptious banting recipes on Twitter, she's jovial and doesn't mind sharing her recipes with her followers and is constantly giving feedback on dishes she's tagged on. When asked what common mistakes people make when cooking from a recipe, she says that they follow it to the letter.