Chef Banele's funky dishes pack them in at Lush

Most nightspots look a little shy during the day. It is no surprise that many of these establishments are looking for ways to keep the vibe going during daytime hours, namely by expanding into eateries.

This formula seems to be the winning ingredient for one-year-old Ruimsig establishment Lush Lounge.

The unassuming eatery and nightspot is fast becoming a prominent feature in its neighbourhood. The interior is an eclectic mixture of sombre masculine tones witnessed in the dark furniture namely the heavy octagon table set, with long tables that can be booked for private functions.

These are offset by white plastic furniture paired with distressed wooden tables framed by faux green climbing plants which carry over to the bar which is all mosaic tiles and wrought-iron high chairs with the Big Five embossed on them.

The interior is further enhanced by shelves holding books, ceramic busts, African masks and jazz records, which lend a homely feel to the place.