Culinary school a real labour of love

Pastry chef and entrepreneur Kelvin Joel and his wife Jarlyne didn't know how they were going to pay the rent in the "suicidal" first six months of opening the Johannesburg Culinary and Pastry School in 2012.

To help get the business off the ground, Jarlyne resigned from her job as an insurance broker and used her pension in the business.

"It's been very difficult and very interesting. It's really built us quite a bit, this whole journey that we have been on. Starting out wasn't easy at all. the rent was extremely high, though we had the pension money. At some point we started looking at Kelvin's pension money," Jarlyne says.

"We had to sacrifice a lot of our creature comforts. At the point we opened the school, we had our four sons, a bond and a car we were paying off.

"The first six months was suicidal. We weren't sure how we were going to generate the money to pay the rent."