Cooking up old, new memories

Everything on Christmas Day is special. From the clothes you wear to even the church service.

For a lot of people, there might not have been presents growing up but there was something to look forward to when it came to food.

It's always great to keep trusted family recipes but sometimes introducing a new dish will add that extra kick to your Christmas lunch.

Sowetan spoke to gospel star Ntokozo Mbambo, 21-year-old commis chef Lebone Modise, chef Nelly Dube and foodies and entrepreneurs Mathapelo Montsho and Yolanda Nomoyi of catering company Why Cook, to ask them what their fondest memory of Christmas is and what new dishes you can try this Christmas.