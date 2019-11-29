FS tourism board keen to cash in on location

The CEO of the Free State Gambling, Liquor and Tourism Authority, Kenny Dichabe, says the province has not taken full advantage of its centrality to extract full tourism value and spin-offs.

Dichabe said Free State used five tourism routes as strategy to sell its variety in terms of attractions in the province's five regions. This is intended to give a sense of where to travel and what to do when they are in the province.

The routes, named after animals and birds of particular importance to the province, are namely: the Cheetah Route (in central Free State), Springbok (southern) Eagle (eastern), Flamingo (western) and Lion (northen).

Dichabe said domestic tourism in Free State has declined due to the current unfavourable economic climate. He said the province was fighting back with compelling packages.

"The entity has been punting this value proposition to ensure that the province attracts tourists by providing compelling reasons to visit its five tourism regions," Dichabe said.