Kaizer Chiefs scheduled to play two matches in different provinces within 24 hours

Kaizer Chiefs are scheduled to play two matches in different provinces within 24 hours to honour financially rewarding commitments in the Shell Helix Cup and Macufe Cup in October.

Chiefs take on bitter rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the Helix Cup at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on October 12 and then travel to the Free State to face Bloemfontein Celtic at Free State Stadium in the Macufe Cup the following day.

This year's Macufe Cup match has not been officially announced yet but event organizer Ben Moseme insisted that Chiefs would be in Bloemfontein on that weekend to take on Celtic in a continuation of the long-standing tradition.