TravelTuesday: Clarens, the jewel of the Free State

How to get there

Typical of small towns, the best way to reach Clarens is by road. Travel comfortably by car, taking in the Free State scenery. Alternatively, there are buses that run between Johannesburg and Clarens.

If air travel appeals to you, especially if you’re coming from outside of Gauteng, work another country into your itinerary and travel to Maseru Airport in Lesotho. It is a twoandahalf hour drive from Clarens and can be undertaken with car or bus.

Highlights you shouldn’t miss

1. Hop around Clarens from shop to shop. For those who consider shopping for those back home to be a drag, Clarens will change your mind. Whether it’s for you, loved ones or friends, you will need to watch your spending in the shops littering the town square. Bespoke chocolate? Unique home décor? Old-school gramophone players? Leather goods, toys or boutique clothes? Book lovers; don’t forget to make a pit stop at the adorable red corrugated iron bookshop Bibliophile.

2. Women will love Clarens Brewery. If it’s not for their selection of craft gin, ciders or even beers, it will surely be a perfect herring to convince the men in their lives that Clarens is indeed a good place to visit. Grab a seat, a drink and a nibble from the restaurant and watch the brewery buzz in the back of the building.

3. Visit an art gallery or 20. Known as an Art Mecca, Clarens has no shortage of art galleries and attracts artists in various forms – either as visitors or as residents of the small Free State town. Perhaps the poplar trees and mountains will inspire the artist in you to explore the unknown.