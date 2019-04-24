Creative chef Mo Ngakane gives us her top tips for the kitchen

Whether she’s busy creating exquisite chilli sauces or introducing South Africans to fancy little pastries such as pastéis de nata (Portuguese custard tarts), Molemo Ngakane is no ordinary chef.

The 29-year-old mother of two from Pretoria is also not afraid of experimenting with ingredients: from infusing blood-orange essence into chocolate to creating dome-shaped chocolate cakes with a hint of chilli.

“Cooking — especially baking — is a science. While cooking allows you to play around, some steps in baking need to be exact. For example,glazing cakes instead of icing them is big right now and the science behind getting the glaze right is beautiful,” Mo says. “Instead of basic round or square cakes, moulds are trending; so are match a flavoured treats. I never box myself in.”

Chef Mo was raised by a mother who loved cooking and baking. Her own journey into the culinary arts began when she immersed herself in her mother’s hand-written recipes and food magazines.

“When my mom said my siblings and I could play with her recipe books, I decided to have fun with them,” Mo says. “Being shy, I found that the kitchen was my comfort space. Cooking allows me to remain behind the scenes, but still be able to share the beauty of what I have to offer.”