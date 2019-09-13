Kaizer Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung has said that stinging criticism that is often leveled at him does not mean fans don’t love him.

Motaung said the tough love he gets from the multitudes of hard-to-please Amakhosi supporters motivates him to work harder‚ and has also helped to make him a better person.

Over the years‚ Chiefs fans have laid the club’s failures at the door of Motaung‚ whose core responsibilities include player recruitment and being the link between the players and the technical team and management.

“Fans love me‚” he said on Friday afternoon on the sidelines of the launch of the Shell Helix Ultra Cup‚ where Chiefs will be up against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium next month.

“The mere fact that they criticise the job that I do encourages me. It’s not like they don’t love me – they love the club and they want the club to succeed.

“When they are happy‚ it pleases me and it makes me a better person every day. It is for the sake of the club.”