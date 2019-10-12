The SA Football Association (Safa) earlier this month suspended assistant-referee Mervyn Van Wyk for some questionable decisions made in Chiefs’ 2-0 win against AmaZulu on September 24.

Asked if the exchange might spill over into the Helix‚ Mosimane replied: “Ah‚ no. We are professionals.

“Stay on the pitch. What I say or he says doesn’t matter. The players must play and win the match.

“I say my opinion‚ as always – you know that.”

Mosimane has been complimentary of how much more competitive Chiefs have been under Middendorp.

“They are a different team‚” he said again on Friday. “They are strong. He keeps his team tight and intact. They are physical. They have done well.”

There certainly appeared no residual hard feelings between Middendorp and Mosimane when‚ as Downs left the field after their Friday training session at FNB‚ and Chiefs entered the ground‚ the two coaches greeted each other warmly in the tunnel.

Middendorp did not want to be drawn on his previous exchange with Mosimane‚ or the Downs coach’s opinion on Chiefs and referees.

“I am not your partner in discussing this‚” Chiefs’ coach said.

“The referees are doing a fantastic job. As an example there was the game in Cape Town [Chiefs’ 2-1 victory against Cape Town City] – we won it in the end but there were some moments where the referees could have done it in a different way.

“It happens. I personally don’t have any problems with referees. They do their job.

“And if coaches from other clubs have the time to discuss this‚ go ahead.”

With many of their first team stars on international duty‚ both coaches will utilise the Helix – and for Chiefs‚ the Macufe Cup too against Bloemfontein Celtic at Free State Stadium on Sunday – to give game time to fringe players.

Mosimane said new Sundowns’ signing Tokelo Rantie will get a run.

“Ja‚ he will get a chance – he must play. I don’t know if he’ll start‚ but he’ll play – 100 percent‚” the coach said.