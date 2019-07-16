Pheto gets nomination for 'FACES' role

One of Mzansi's hottest stars on the international scene, Terry Pheto, has been nominated for a British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) Award for her lead role in the movie FACES, in the category Best Actress.

"It's always great to work with incredible actors and talented filmmakers from around the world. I always leave projects feeling extremely enriched.

"To receive an international accolade on top of it is just a cherry on top," she said.

Released worldwide last year, FACES is a multi-narrative film set across four story lines that follow a group of characters as their lives begin to unravel.

The feature film was shot in London and directed by the award-winning British-Nigerian director, Joseph Adesunloye.

FACES will make its UK premiere at BUFF, taking place from September 1-7. It will be the closing night film at the festival.

This project will see Pheto, who shot to fame at home with the 2005 crime blockbuster Tsotsi, expand her international movie catalogue.