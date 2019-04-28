Azola helps love seekers to find their tweet spot

Forget your favourite dating show or hook-up site, things are going down on Twitter, thanks to the enterprising Azola Mlota.

The hashtag #uMjoloWithAzola has heralded a new way for people to find love.

Mlota, 26, tops the trends consistently every weekend as eager love seekers share their best selfies and advertise themselves on the platform.

Mlota is delighted at how he's become cupid.

He shares that he was bored at home looking for something that people would love and engage him in as a social influencer and tweleb.

"It went viral and I soon realised that people would remember me for my matchmaking when I'm dead. On Saturdays and Sundays, people are not at work and they want to jola. Plus it's not expensive, it's better than a dating website."

The hashtag has gone so viral that twitterers drive it on their own with a little push from Mlota, who boasts more than 134,000 followers.

So far he knows for certain that two couples have thanked him for their solid relationships after meeting on #uMjoloWithAzola.

"I'm talking about people in serious relationships, not flirting."

Born in Elliot, Eastern Cape in 1993, Mlota studied communication at Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein.

"While studying I saw a need to learn more about social media. People were using Twitter a lot at varsity. After studies I got opportunities to do events, and PR on social media. In no time companies saw the value I brought and I got many big-name clients like Trace and Macufe."