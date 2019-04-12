Pole dancing is alternative form of exercise

Whether it's with a dumbbell, kettlebell or a bosu ball, for some people exercise in its traditional manner is very tedious. It's also often quite intimidating and no fun at all.

That's why the fitness industry is always coming up with new ways to keep people interested and not so stuck in a rut.

A few people who've heeded the call that running in one place on a stationary bike is not the way to go are Lerato Mannya and choreographer Nkateko Takkies Dinwiddy.

Mannya is a social media manager, features writer and co-owner of the Motherland Connect with Professor Christopher Daniels, which specialises in planning cultural immersion experiences, conferences, internships and volunteer experiences for students in the US and SA.

A video of Mannya's pole dancing exercise caught my attention on social media.

Contrary to most popularised belief, pole dancing is indeed a sport. In 2018, a world championship by the International Pole Sports Federation, was held in Brazil where over 200 athletes from over 40 countries competed.

"In 2014, I walked into a gym and walked out an hour later knowing that I would never be back there again. I didn't enjoy the environment but also training felt boring to me.

"I eventually decided to look for something different and I remember seeing Rihanna's Pour It Up video and being fascinated with the sexiness of the pole dancer in the back ground (Nicole the Pole), at that point I wasn't very comfortable in my body, and I decided I needed something different to try. I went to one class in November, and never looked back," says Mannya.

She has been using pole dancing as an exercise for five years now, however, she kept it a secret for a while when she started.