Give your gut a health boost with more fermented foods

It appears there's more to the saying "follow your gut". Not only can this refer to your intuition, it can also be applied to your physical health.

In recent years, it has become apparent that the health of the gut is something we shouldn't be overlooking.

But how do you know if you have an unhealthy gut? And how does it affect you?

An unhealthy gut has been linked to autoimmune conditions, sleep disturbance or constant fatigue. Sometimes it can result in skin irritation, food intolerances, an upset stomach and unintentional weight changes - gaining or losing weight without changing your diet or exercise routine.

This could be a result of your body not being able to absorb nutrients, regulate blood sugar and store fat.

The benefits of having a healthy gut are increased energy, a better mood, healthy weight and you will not feel fatigued or have persistent stomach issues.