Artists telling African stories through paintings

"I then did my MA in arts and culture management that entails things like policies around the arts, copyright issues, management of systems, all of that, which I think was a big help in preparing for a position like this," she says.

Mdluli states that our institutions should broaden their scope when it comes to education. Students should be encouraged and guided to other avenues within the arts industry.

"I think there is a narrowness that is kind of being preached at institutions, that yes, you study fine arts so you're going to be a fine artist. the one thing that this exhibition has highlighted is around conservation and restoration, which is a whole other career," she highlights.

Mdluli then reiterates that the industry is not as narrow as perceived, that it is multifaceted.

The works in the exhibition were loaned from the University of Fort Hare. The university has the largest collection of art by black artists who were working in the 1970s-1990s.

Works from the likes of Thami Mnyele, Paul Sibisi, Madi Phala, Lucky Mbatha and William Zulu are on display. Portions of the exhibit are dedicated to artists like Dumile Feni amongst others, who have achieved international acclaim and sheds light on his influence in style, aesthetics, and form.

The works of Cyprian Shilakoe and Dan Rakgoathe are displayed together to show their influences on each other's style. The artists were both interested in concepts such as African spiritualty and cosmology.

There are many other themes that are highlighted within the exhibit.

"As a curator, you're not meant to impose your views on the audience, you merely guide them. The interpretations are up to them."