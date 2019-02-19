Reshaping African streetwear trends

Urban or streetwear has always been a part of the fashion space. Those who can will remember the days of Sean John by Puff Daddy-now P Diddy.

Earlier than that, the baggy fashions of FUBU and the loud ghetto fabulous ensembles by Kimora Lee Simmons' Baby Phat label that came after.

For the African continent, the streetwear of the 90s, which was largely influenced by the American mainstream, has slowly over the years started showing its own identity.

Key to this reshaping of African streetwear into something uniquely ours are entrepreneurs like Mogomotsi Magome and Mthunzi Nkosi the duo behind urban wear label Iintsizwa Ziphelele. The brand was founded a little over five years ago and creates streetwear using African fabrics.

"We started the label because we have always been people who were interested in fashion and clothing.

"So we wanted to create a clothing label that could represent young people that can be something fresh, original and South African," says Magome.

The duo also offer printing and embroidery services, which specialise in corporate branding.

They struggled to raise funds to get the printing and embroidery machinery, eventually using their own money in conjunction with some government help they were able to purchase some equipment. Another challenge was getting customers.

"As the brand grew the challenge became getting access to the market. It's very difficult as a small business to compete with an already established enterprises because you compete for customers and they often beat you out because they have more resources," Magome added.