Natural hair salon with a touch of difference

Searing pain. That's what most people associate relaxers with. But pain should be endured if one wants to look pretty, or at least that's what we grew up believing about our black hair.

This is changing; straight hair doesn't directly translate to beautiful anymore as women embrace their natural hair. This new belief has opened the hair industry to entrepreneurs like Smangele Sibisi.

The 28-year-old Kagiso native owns a natural hair salon. Though she's been running Ndalo Nubian Naturals since 2016, she started working on hair full-time immediately after high school. She specialises in dreadlocks and afros.

Her first Ndalo store was in Johannesburg and she has since opened a second store last year in Pretoria.

"With a natural hair salon the atmosphere changes from how you handle people's hair to how you share knowledge with them, to how you advise them," says Sibisi.

She also says most women who come into her salon are in touch with their hair, and hers is a highly personal and very intimate relationship with the clients.

"With natural hair you become in touch with your people and also the space as well; everyone is relaxed, there's no dryer making noise."

Sibisi says lack of knowledge is at the heart of some of the mistakes women make with their hair, ending up damaging it. She notes, for example, that many people don't know that heat damages hair. She adds that not following a hair regime, for example, changing from product to product can also damage the hair further.