Foodies take hassle out of playing host

Hosting can take its toll on anyone. Catering to the varied needs of guests and remembering whether you should refrigerate the canapés or not can leave any host frazzled.

Two women who've vowed to keep you from stressing out about cooking when hosting are the co-owners of catering company Why Cook. Mathapelo Montsho, 30, and Yolanda Nomoyi, 33, started their catering business in 2014.

Montsho had been catering for corporate events on her own and found a kindred spirit in Nomoyi, who was only catering for private clients at the time.

The two started off making made-to-order, individualised meals. This had its challenges.

"We didn't always get the numbers we wanted and corporate was always our bread and butter. That's how we ended up doing more corporate and more private dinners," Montsho explains.

She feels that it helps to have an online community before launching the individualised meal option.

"It needs the numbers. The more traffic you have, the better."