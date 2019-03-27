Keketso bets on tasty mayo to fly

The changing seasons bring joy or consternation, depending on what type of season you like.

A few people know that the beauty in the seasons is that wonderful sense of rebirth, sort of like a quarterly makeover.

Fans of makeovers will tell you that there's no better feeling. Everything needs a little tweaking, some polishing once in a while, your favourite can't stay the same forever.

This spirit of reinvention is what sparked a gourmet mayonnaise business idea for Keketso Sephai. At the time she was a trainee chef at the Ritz Carlton in Naples, Florida, in the US.

The 27-year-old decided to add some bacon to a small batch of mayonnaise she'd been making for clients, thus Cook With Keketso gourmet mayonnaise was born.

"I realised that we don't have those types of products back home. I feel I'm more innovative, I wanted to bring things that were not in SA, so that people can taste things that are different," she explains.

Sephai who received her culinary qualification from the Olive Chef School in Bloemfontein, says after the birth of her child she's ready to conquer the condiments sector, by expanding her business.

She also has business interests in catering.

Her mayonnaise products come in a trio of flavours: bacon, herb and smoked peppadew. All three flavours sell as a package at for R195.