Kota lifestyle reaches new cheesy grade

They say the food you never eat haunts you. After seeing an image of a stacked kota drenched in cheddar cheese and garnished with pepperoni-like meat (which I later found out is some Italian sausage) floating around on social media I decided to exorcise that ghost.

Tracking the uploads on social media revealed this ode to cheese and all things greasy was in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

After asking myself WWABD? (What Would Anthony Bourdain Do?), a photographer and I rushed to Daveyton to see this behemoth.

On arrival, we found the young man behind the famed Daveyton kota, Abraham

Mdlalose. The soft-spoken humble man describes himself as "an innovative person who loves to meet and interact with new people".

And innovative he is.

Mdlalose started his kota business two years ago in a bid to raise funds for his education. He had dropped out of his food science course in second year at the Tshwane University of Technology due to financial difficulties.

He says he doesn't use any pork products or chicken polony in his kota but he does use chicken fillets. Other meats on the menu are French polony, beef sausage and beef patties. Mdlalose also makes his own sauces.

His kota prices start from R15 to R350 - yes, you read that right.

Despite a lack of funds, Mdlalose started his business. He works out of a tiny shiny shack, opposite the famed East Rand hangout Pule's carwash and shisanyama.

The 27-year-old made us his famous pizza-style kota which goes for R40. The kota is heavy, crammed with sausage, beef patty, chips and polony. The top oozes cheese and is covered with slices of sausage to give it that pizza top look.