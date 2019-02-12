Way to valentine’s heart is with delicious treats

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.”

That’s a quote attributed to American cartoonist Charles M Schulz. Truer words have never been spoken.

Food and romance go hand in hand, and it’s been proven time and again that your menu can help set the mood.

Sharing a candle-lit dinner with a loved one fosters feelings of intimacy and, depending on what’s on your plate, can also add that extra zing in fanning passion.

With Valentine’s Day being a day away, Sowetan caught up with two women who work with food and can help you make your Valentine’s Day dinner a little extra special and hassle-free.

Nelly Dube, former account manager and now chef and owner of NELZ Cuisine, suggests that you keep the season in mind and make sure your menu reflects this.

“To me what matters the most is also the contrast and the colours of your food. It’s summer now and most of the dishes I make now are summer dishes, so it’s going to be a nice light summer dish. It must be romantic – a lot of strawberries; wine as well,” she says.

The Roodepoort-based private chef says it’s all about how you play with tried-and-tested ingredients such as champagne, whipped cream and strawberries.

“Most importantly, your dish has to have a variety of colours, [warm love colours] such as red, green – all your bright colours. That contrast is essential,” she says.