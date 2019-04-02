Restaurant with the best view in town

"This is going to be a well of gratitude."

That's how the owners of Johannesburg's newest eatery, with arguably the most enviable view, came up with the restaurant's name. Gratitude is the culmination of the Cwane family's hard work and desires.

"Wherever there is water there will be life, and this water will form streams that will feed into rivers which feed into the sea.

"That is how we envision Gratitude to be. we employ people who then can feed their families, and we said gratitude because we are grateful, we've been through a lot and we are still standing.

We said let's be grateful and call other people to be grateful here," says Nomzoli Cwane, the matriarch of the establishment.