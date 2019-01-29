Vuyisile Zondi's skincare range receives glowing reviews

Matters of beauty or rather beautification are as old as time.

Tales of how women in bygone eras used natural ingredients to paint, pluck and plump their features are common.

Recently, the beauty industry worldwide has once again returned to its natural roots.

Though we may not be using berries to stain lips any longer, we're rediscovering the benefits of shea butter and essential oils.

A woman who has managed to return to the natural while creating a fast-growing brand with glowing customer reviews is Pietermaritzburg-born entrepreneur Vuyisile Zondi.

Zondi is the owner of beauty business Corium Skincare. After battling acne and being plagued by bad skin, Zondi, who has a passion for grooming, started experimenting with various natural ingredients to provide a solution for her plight.

"I started experimenting with different mixes or DIY mixes which I would later share with friends and family, who encouraged me to commercialise the hobby. Corium Skincare is a business grown out of a passion and hobby."