Is it proper to build a backroom for your son?

Go to any township, and chances are that in households where there are male children, there are little backrooms that they live in outside their parents' house.

No, they have not been kicked out of the house. In fact, many parents have an agreement to build a backroom for their son/s to enjoy the privacy of their own sleeping area. But is this a good idea?

Does allowing your child the privacy of the backroom indicate a certain degree of trust in them, or are you setting your child up to be free and reckless?

Mohau*, who stays in a backroom in Meadowlands, Soweto, asked to remain anonymous so he can be candid about what he gets up to in his backroom.

The 21-year-old says it was a logical decision for his parents to give him a backroom as he was once caught escorting a girl home in the morning by his mother when he was 18.