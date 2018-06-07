Brutality of men brings me to tears

Every day we read stories about men killing women and children being raped. We cry out for help, to be heard, to be saved. It really saddens me as a mother, daughter and a sister.

I read about these stories and I cry, thinking about how I survived everything I have been through. I have read about Karabo. I have read about the man who shot his wife in front of his children. I have read about the lady who was shot in the head in Mofolo.

This is really heartbreaking and it makes a person wonder if these man were raised by women or animals.

Hilda Rampe,Johannesburg