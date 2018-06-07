Letters

Brutality of men brings me to tears

By Reader Letter - 07 June 2018 - 14:15
Every day we read stories about men killing women and children being raped. We cry out for help, to be heard, to be saved. It really saddens me as a mother, daughter and a sister.

I read about these stories and I cry, thinking about how I survived everything I have been through. I have read about Karabo. I have read about the man who shot his wife in front of his children. I have read about the lady who was shot in the head in Mofolo.

This is really heartbreaking and it makes a person wonder if these man were raised by women or animals.

Hilda Rampe,Johannesburg

