South Africa

MEC vows to protect kids

By Karabo Ledwaba - 06 June 2018 - 14:26
Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi.

Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, Gauteng's MEC for community safety, has called for the extension of Child Protection Week as she pledged to protect all children in the province.

Nkosi-Malobane, who could not attend a campaign event meant to mark an end to the Child Protection Week on Monday, raised concern about the high levels of the abuse of children.

"Let us agree that all of us need to do more than what we have been doing to reduce the unacceptably high levels of children abuse in our society," Nkosi-Malobane said yesterday.

