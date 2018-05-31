Sex escapes vary, just like positions

Many people always describe their great escapes as places or activities to get away from the pandemonium in their everyday lives and recharge their batteries.

Usually their mind is at ease at these great escapes and they are able to come back to their regular lives with a renewed outlook and peace of mind.

But can one also get this renewed energy by going on sex escapes, where one gets to have the best sex ever?

The following individuals describe their best sexcapades which they highly recommend to anyone:

For 35-year-old *William Sejake from Lotus Gardens in Pretoria, the best sex he had was in December when he took his girlfriend on a "baecation" to an exotic resort in Cederberg outside Cape Town.

The resort is famous for the natural experience from its open-air "rooms".

"The place is called Kagga Kamma. What makes it special is they have open-air suites where you literally sleep under the stars. The bed is in the middle of nowhere, although it is very private.

"Making love under the stars provided us with a sense of intimacy I never experienced before.

"It was like we were the only people on earth and we were one with nature," he says.