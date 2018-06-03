Lelo aims to help others with first book tackling bullying

For eight-year-old Lelo Mofokeng, reading and writing is not just a passion but a way to find healing.

The Grade 3 pupil at The Ridge School, north of Johannesburg, has just written and published his first book chronicling his experience with a bully he met while in Grade R.

He spoke to Sowetan in the presence of his mother who gave permission for the interview.

His book How I Survived Bullying took the Kempton Park-born pupil two weeks to write. "I was punched in the stomach, pushed and teased by a boy in my school," he said.

Lelo, who started reading at an early age, said he became so terrified of the bully that he would hide under desks at school.

"It was so bad. I did not want to go to school anymore. I hated it."

Lelo said that he ended up asking for help from his teacher but it took time for the bullying to be resolved.

He told his mother about his ordeal and she took up the matter with the school and the alleged bully's parents who eventually apologised.