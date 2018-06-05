How to know you've met a consummate soulmate

"Sometimes a passer-by ends up being your soulmate, and at times your soulmate ends up being your greatest enemy because they broke your heart," she says.

"The Cambridge dictionary defines a soulmate as 'someone, usually your romantic or sexual partner, who you have a special relationship with, and who you know and love very much.'

"If we had to look at this definition, one may argue that almost every man or woman one has been with is their soulmate, which gets us to question whether or not a soulmate really exists.

"Depending on the types of relationships one has experienced, some people may argue that soulmates really do exist and some can argue that they don't. It really depends on the individual's perspective."

The problem, Madingoane says, is that at times when things are not going well in our relationships, we tend justify them as "my soulmate is yet to come", and during the times when we are experiencing a really good relationship, we would also justify or explain it as having met our soulmate.

But how does one know if they have met their soulmate?

According to Madingoane, a soulmate does not need to fall from the sky. Just look out for the following attributes:

They are supportive of your heart's desires;

They add value to your life's purpose;

They should be able to make you laugh from inside and out;

They should be able to make compromises;

They need to be forgiving;

They need to be trustworthy;

They should be appreciative of you and love all of you;

You are able to be vulnerable and authentic around them; and

They should be able to bring the best out of you.

Madingoane says these attributes form the basis for any good relationship. That said, some people tend to say that all those attributes of a good relationship may have been present in a relationship and it still managed to fizzle out. Some see this as a sign that their soulmate is still on their way.