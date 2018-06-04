Teens learn valuable lesson about saving money

Educational movie to be screened around SA shows how to master using money.

Young Perry Senona from Winnie Mandela Secondary School in Tembisa believes that saving the little money she has will take her places. Senona, 16, was one of the 200 underprivileged students invited to Johannesburg, on Saturday by the youth development company, PrimeStars, to learn about financial literacy.

"Life is hard; both my parents are unemployed, which means that we have to rely on my brother, who is in university. Sometimes I don't have money for food or transport to go to school," she said.

The Grade 11 pupil said that despite growing up poor, she now understood the importance of saving money and not being tempted by bad debt after watching the smart bucks movie, One Way to Graceland, that was shown at a Ster Kinekor theatre in Sandton City. "In life you need to be smart about your choices . I can still save the 50 cents I have," she said.