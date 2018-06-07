Singer Khanyisa Mbuthu challenges body standards with sexy snaps
Bodacious nurse Khanyisa Mbuthu has been shaking the table on beauty standards with bold and unapologetic social media posts referencing iconic celebrity pictures.
Many may recognise the 33-year-old curvaceous beauty as the lead singer of traditional music group Iziqhaza.
Mbuthu is determined to be a voice for thick women who want to show a little more skin.
“I’ve been bullied most of my life because of my weight,” she said.
Mbuthu said that she has never been able to fit in and this has been a big factor in contributing to her low self-esteem.
Mbuthu who hails from the small town of Pietermaritzburg in Kwazulu Natal said: “Magazines won’t make me a cover girl, so I will make myself one.”
Her Instagram page is filled with various pictures of her dreams vs. reality posts where she posts herself in colourful swimsuits and flirty outfits that closely resemble those of the likes of Khanyi Mbau and Pearl Thusi.
The mother of one said that she wanted to show that bigger women are capable of pulling those outfits off.
“This is a way of expressing myself. We do not see thick women out there and I want to change that,” she said.
Mbuthu said that she was terrified when she posted her first picture which showed her covering her face with a net just like Bonang Matheba.
“Most of the responses have been great. But there have been critics who have judged me, this takes me back to the time I was depressed,” she said.
The aspiring model said that she hopes her internet fame will lead to her becoming a known face in the modelling industry.
“I would love to see myself on the cover of a magazine. I want to show the world that there are other sides to being a woman than being thin,” she said.