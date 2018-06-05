App to change car wash game

Kevin Dladla quit his high-paying job in automation engineering at the South African Breweries to pursue his dream of developing his car wash app.

The 30-year-old father of twins has developed an app that enables the consumer to order a car wash at any time and any place, with Dladla or a selected car wash business providing the service.

The Mowash concept came about in 2016 while Dladla was hanging out with his younger brother.

"We were talking about the lengthy process of getting your car washed. I could go three to four months without washing my car because of my busy lifestyle," he said.