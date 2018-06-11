Kaizer Chiefs have shown an interest in Madagascar attacking midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana‚ who was named as Player of the Tournament at the recently completed COSAFA Cup in Polokwane.

Andrianarimanana‚ who is known more simply as ‘Dax’‚ was outstanding for the Malagasy as they finished fourth in the Southern African championship‚ playing six matches in 13 days.

The 27-year-old is a star name at his Madagascan club‚ Fosa Juniors‚ who reached the play-off round of the African Confederation Cup this year before losing to Ghanaian side Aduana Stars.

His signing would be a break in recent tradition for Chiefs‚ who have most recently looked to Zimbabwe and occasionally Zambia for their foreign imports.

But with Pule Eksteen failing to live up to early expectations and Chiefs battling for goals‚ the club has suggested they will be making an overhaul of their squad ahead of the new season.

Dax has been a regular for Madagascar in recent years and scored in the 2-1 victory over Mozambique that opened their 2018 COSAFA Cup campaign.

The tall midfielder has shown a neat touch and good vision‚ providing an attacking outlet for the islanders‚ who were otherwise quite limited in how they were able to go forward with the ball.

His high work-rate was also noticeable when Madagascar held South Africa to a 0-0 draw in their COSAFA Cup quarterfinal‚ before triumphing on penalties.