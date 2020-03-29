Covid-19 outbreak delayed Simphiwe Dana's new album release

Simphiwe said at some point she considered a digital launch of the album but after talking it through, decided against it.

Even though she's sad that her fans have to wait a while longer, she feels they will definitely love the body of work she's put together.

Bamako, which is named after the capital city of Mali where Simphiwe put the final touches to the project, is an album she is super proud of.

After she thought she was done with the album, she felt that something was missing and only after going to Bamako and working with some artists there did she finally feel that the project was complete.

“The album was actually done but I wanted to add some flavour to it and luckily my label allowed me to go there and work with the musicians there. I wanted a collaboration of sorts, with another culture.”

Simphiwe has released the second single off the upcoming album, entitled Uzokhala. It's an upbeat song that she feels is “just right” for these stressful Covid-19 times.