Simphiwe Dana miffed by polygamy reality show

Simphiwe Dana has joined the ever-rising number of critics of the TV show Mnakwethu on Mzansi Magic channel.

The show in which married men reveal to their wives that they have another woman on the side, that they also wish to wed, has been condemned for "distorting culture".

Dana took to Twitter to spit fire, saying the show was blatantly humiliating women.

"Is Mnakwethu the African tradition hill y'all are willing to die on? I say y'all because it could never be me.