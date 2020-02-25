Entertainment

Simphiwe Dana miffed by polygamy reality show

By Chrizelda Kekana - 25 February 2020 - 06:16
Simphiwe Dana
Simphiwe Dana
Image: Getty Images

Simphiwe Dana has joined the ever-rising number of critics of the TV show Mnakwethu on Mzansi Magic channel.

The show in which married men reveal to their wives that they have another woman on the side, that they also wish to wed, has been condemned for "distorting culture".

Dana took to Twitter to spit fire, saying the show was blatantly humiliating women.

"Is Mnakwethu the African tradition hill y'all are willing to die on? I say y'all because it could never be me.

Mnakwethu sets back fight for real equality

Have we decided to normalise cheating on one's spouse in our society? And actually decided that men now can reveal openly who their mistresses are ...
Opinion
1 month ago

'Women okay with affairs, but not with isithembu', says Musa Mseleku

Polygamist and presenter Musa Mseleku says women in general disapprove of isithembu, but get into relationships with married men.
Entertainment
1 month ago

"Women being humiliated like this could never have my stamp of approval. I can't even believe that it's being flighted. Surely we have rights as women."

Dana said as a "village girl" she understood what the polygamous lifestyle was all about and was not against the culture itself.

What offends her about the show is men using culture to bring a woman they had been cheating with into their wives' lives.

Mzansi Magic's Philly Kubheka said: "Mnakwethu aims to evoke and not provoke emotions by illustrating societal norms that reflect the dynamics that come with marriages and mistresses..."

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X