Simphiwe Dana miffed by polygamy reality show
Simphiwe Dana has joined the ever-rising number of critics of the TV show Mnakwethu on Mzansi Magic channel.
The show in which married men reveal to their wives that they have another woman on the side, that they also wish to wed, has been condemned for "distorting culture".
Dana took to Twitter to spit fire, saying the show was blatantly humiliating women.
"Is Mnakwethu the African tradition hill y'all are willing to die on? I say y'all because it could never be me.
"Women being humiliated like this could never have my stamp of approval. I can't even believe that it's being flighted. Surely we have rights as women."
Dana said as a "village girl" she understood what the polygamous lifestyle was all about and was not against the culture itself.
What offends her about the show is men using culture to bring a woman they had been cheating with into their wives' lives.
Mzansi Magic's Philly Kubheka said: "Mnakwethu aims to evoke and not provoke emotions by illustrating societal norms that reflect the dynamics that come with marriages and mistresses..."
