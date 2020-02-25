Musa Mseleku hits back at Mnakwethu criticism: SA isn't open-minded

The host of Mnakwethu, Musa Mseleku, was caught in the crossfire earlier this week when viewers of the polygamy-themed TV show claimed it encouraged "trashy" male behaviour, so he's come out to set the record straight.

Since the first episode, viewers have voiced their disapproval at the fact that the polygamy processes followed by men on the show are not necessarily a proper reflection of the age-old tradition.

Musa said all the backlash is doing is exposing the "fact" that South Africans aren't as open-minded as they would like to believe - and that they are "too westernised".

"I'm glad that people are talking about this, even though I feel that their anger only exposes the kind of society we live in. South Africans are not as open-minded as they pretend to be when it comes to culture, because they are too westernised.

"If they are complaining that polygamy, as portrayed on Mnakwethu, is somehow inaccurate, then they should at least learn the history enough to point out what needs to be changed."